In their bid to win the Republican nomination in the Georgia governor’s race, incumbent Brian Kemp and challenger David Perdue are often at odds — except when it comes to Stacey Abrams. The rivals united this week in condemning Abrams, the leading Democrat running for governor, for hypocrisy after a photo surfaced of her posing maskless with students at an Atlanta-area elementary school she visited to mark Black History Month. Abrams’ campaign has encouraged schools to require masks. “Stacey Abrams wants state government mask mandates for Georgians and their children,” Kemp tweeted. “But it looks like they wouldn’t apply when she’s attending a photo op.” Perdue tweeted that “liberals’ thirst for power during this pandemic has caused enormous damage to our kids, while the elite like Stacey continue living their lives.”
Millions of Americans who have never filed a tax return will need to do so this year in order to claim what’s coming to them under the enhanced child tax credit. Previously, only people who earned enough money to owe income taxes could qualify for the full credit. But as part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, President Joe Biden expanded the program, increasing the payments to up to $3,600 annually for each child aged 5 or under and $3,000 for those who are ages 6 to 17. The only way to receive that money is to file a tax return.
Emily Taffel didn’t pull the password plug when she divorced her first husband, and she didn’t cut off the boyfriend who followed. Now remarried with four stepchildren, she continues as a model of civility when it comes to exes and logins. The 41-year-old in Coral Springs, Florida, and her first husband didn’t have kids, much money or own a house when they divorced. What they did have were subscriptions to Netflix and Hulu. “We each paid for one of them and share. That was literally our divorce agreement,” Taffel said. “It was written right in there. We’re still doing it.” When boyfriend Sam came along but the romance ended three years later, they maintained close ties and joint custody of additional services, sharing logins and the cost to this day among themselves and Taffel’s ex-husband. Taffel and her current husband have added more and shared down the line over a decade after her first marriage ended. In this era of cybersecurity concerns and calls for multifactor lockdown of all things digital, that approach points to a thorny issue when love goes wrong: What to do about the logins?
