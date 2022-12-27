Climate change threatens centuries-old oases in Morocco
Residents of the oasis of Alnif say they can’t remember a drought this bad: The land is dry. Some wells are empty. Palm groves that date back more than 100 years are barren. Home to centuries-old oases that have been a trademark of Morocco, this region about 170 miles southeast of Marrakesh is reeling from the effects of climate change, which has created an emergency for the kingdom’s agriculture. Among those affected is Hammou Ben Ady, a nomad in the Tinghir region who leads his flock of sheep and goats in search of grazing grass. The drought forced him to rely on government handouts of fodder. November is usually a cold, wet month in Alnif, but when the rain failed to come, the king called for rain prayers across the country, an old Islamic tradition during desperately dry times. Children led the procession, holding wooden planks inscribed with Quranic verses, followed by local officials and residents. They gathered near a dead oasis as a religious leader declared that the drought was a man-made disaster and that the rains will come when people atone for their sins and the way they have “treated the planet.”
Packed ICUs, crowded crematoriums: COVID roils Chinese towns
As China grapples with its first-ever national COVID-19 wave, emergency wards in small cities and towns southwest of Beijing are overwhelmed. Intensive care units are turning away ambulances, relatives of sick people are searching for open beds, and patients are slumped on benches in hospital corridors and lying on floors for a lack of beds. Even as the young go back to work and lines at fever clinics shrink, many of Hebei’s elderly are falling into critical condition. As they overrun ICUs and funeral homes, it could be a harbinger of what’s to come for the rest of China.
Editions of Jan. 6 report already on Amazon best seller list
It took less than a day for the Jan. 6 report to go from public unveiling to the bestseller list on Amazon.com. By late Friday, three editions of the Congressional probe of the 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump were in the top 30 on Amazon. The 814-page document, released late Thursday, is not copyrighted. It can be published by anyone and is otherwise available for free on various government and media web sites. Previous government publications have been bestsellers, including the Sept. 11 report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.