Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Historian Niall Ferguson warns of contagion, online and off
NEW YORK — Historian Niall Ferguson has a knack for timing his TV projects. He debuted his examination of the global financial system in “The Ascent of Money” just as the 2008 economic crisis was hitting. Now he has returned with a series that helps us better understand the new coronavirus (COVID-19). “Niall Ferguson’s Networld” from PBS is a look at the rise of online social networks like Facebook and Twitter, but it also explores the same principles that are a matter of life and death as the globe confronts a killer virus.
Selma Online offers free civil rights lessons amid virus
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — The first attempt of the historic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in 1965, led to police violence against peaceful African American demonstrators. The beatings, known as “Bloody Sunday,” generated anger across the nation 55 years ago this month and prompted President Lyndon Johnson to push the Voting Rights Act through Congress. It was one of the most significant moments in U.S. history but remains almost absent from public schools' social studies lessons. A new online project by the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University and a coalition of foundations hopes to change that.
Tired of 'Into the Wild' rescues, locals want bus removed
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — They’re tired of the deaths and multiple rescues near a decrepit old bus whose legendary status continues to lure adventurers to one of Alaska’s most unforgiving hinterlands, and now officials in the nearest town want it removed, something the state has no intention of doing. The long-abandoned vehicle was made famous in the 1996 “Into the Wild” book and later in the movie of the same name. Scores of travelers have been rescued and two have died trying to cross the unpredictable Teklanika River while seeking to retrace the steps of Christopher McCandless along the Stampede Trail.
Parents, police struggle to herd the young in virus outbreak
Teen: “I can't stay here all day. What about my friends!?” Parent: “Are you kidding? This is serious!" The adolescent brain is definitely in play as authorities around the globe struggle to keep young people from gathering, while parents fret at home about what they're up to as the coronavirus spreads. "It's like herding chickens,” said Southampton, New York, mom Anastasia Gavalas, with five of her own who range from 13 to 21.
