Garbage: In Paris streets, heaps of it become protest symbol
Garbage. Heaps, mounds and piles of it are growing daily and in some places standing as high as a human being. A two-week strike by Paris garbage collectors is taking a toll on the renowned aesthetics of the French capital, a veritable blight on the City of Light. One strike-hardened resident says he prefers “Chanel to the stink.” There’s broad opposition to President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to raise the retirement by from 62 to 64. and in the neighborhoods of the City of Light, garbage looms everywhere and in some cases has choked off narrow streets. Protesters say there’s more to come.
Anthony Fauci documentary on PBS covers a career of crisesThere’s a moment in the new PBS documentary about Dr. Anthony Fauci when a protester holds up a handmade sign reading, “Dr. Fauci, You Are Killing Us.” It says something about Fauci that it’s not initially clear when that sign was waved in anger — in the 1980s as AIDS made its deadly rise or in the 2020s with COVID-19 vaccine opponents. “American Masters: Dr. Tony Fauci,” offers a portrait of an unlikely lightning rod: A government infectious disease scientist who advised seven presidents. Fauci hopes it can inspire more public servants like him. “I just felt that there needed to be a story of people understanding what public health officials go through, but also I hope as a source of inspiration for young people who are either in science or interested in going into science,” he told The Associated Press. The documentary airs Tuesday and later streams. Fauci allowed a film crew to follow him for 23 months starting in January 2021. The documentary covers his career and its crises, especially the way COVID-19 was handled by the Trump administration. “When you talk about all of the different things coming together for a disaster, that’s what happened: A divided country, a president who amplified the division and then a public health crisis — you couldn’t ask for a worse combination of things,” he said.
Paul Newman’s camp for sick kids rises from the ashes
Two years after a fire devastated Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang camp for seriously ill children, a rebuilt camp center is opening. The February 2021 blaze burned the center of the camp. It had been made to look like an Old West town and housed the woodworking shop, the arts and crafts area, the camp store, and an educational kitchen. The new $4.5 million complex has twice the space with more accessibility and new amenities. Those include a quiet sensory room, a room with a fireplace for parents and caregivers, an emergency storm shelter, and a cistern in case of another fire.
