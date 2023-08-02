Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose character Pee-wee Herman became a cultural phenomenon through films and TV shows, has died. Reubens’ publicist says he died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. Reubens said in a statement that his fans should “accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years.” Reubens’ character, with his too-tight gray suit, white chunky loafers and red bow tie was best known for the film “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” and the television series “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.”
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival. The case has included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse. Vallow Daybell was found guilty in May of killing her two youngest children, ages 7 and 16, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, who was previously married to Vallow Daybell’s fifth husband. The judge heard testimony from several representatives of the victims, including Vallow Daybell’s only surviving son. The judge says Vallow Daybell will serve three life sentences one after the other.
US opens safety probe into complaints from Tesla drivers that they can lose steering control
U.S. auto safety regulators have opened another investigation into safety problems with Tesla vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into a dozen complaints about loss of steering control or loss of power steering in the 2023 Models 3 and Y electric vehicles. The probe covers an estimated 280,000 vehicles. Five drivers alleged in complaints they couldn’t steer the vehicles at all. Seven more cited a loss of power steering assist. There was one report of a crash but no injuries. Investigators will look into how often the problem happens, manufacturing processes and the severity. The probe is at least the fifth started by the agency into Tesla vehicles in the past three years. A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from Tesla.
