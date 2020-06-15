Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Pen pal program forges connections beyond nursing homes
CONCORD, N.H. — Rich Vanderweit saw the loneliness of older people in the COVID-19 pandemic, and he devised a modest effort to ease their isolation. Vanderweit, an activity aide at Sullivan County Health Care in Claremont, thought: Why not match his nursing home residents with pen pals at Summercrest Senior Living Community 12 miles away in Newport? Both facilities had stopped allowing visitors because of the virus. By the end of April, about 20 residents were participating. But then the program was featured in the local newspaper and on TV. “That’s when the trouble began,” Vanderweit said, laughing.
Rethinking police: How Camden, New Jersey, reimagined its force
CAMDEN, N.J. — To Scott Thomson, changing the culture of policing in America is a relatively simple process. It’s just not an easy one. Thomson led a tumultuous police department makeover in Camden, New Jersey — a poor city of mostly brown and black residents just across the river from Philadelphia — in 2013.
Academy delays 2021 Oscars ceremony because of coronavirus
For the fourth time in its history, the Oscars are being postponed. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network said Monday that the 93rd Academy Awards will now be held April 25, 2021, eight weeks later than originally planned because of the pandemic’s effects on the movie industry. The Academy’s Board of Governors also decided to extend the eligibility window beyond the calendar year to Feb. 28, 2021, for feature films, and delay the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures from December until April 30, 2021.
AP Fact Check: Trump's overblown boasts about military, vets
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is exaggerating his accomplishments for the military and veterans. With his relationship with Pentagon leaders under strain, the president bragged to West Point cadets over the weekend that his administration wholly destroyed the Islamic State group. He also asserted in a televised interview that he completely rebuilt a depleted U.S. military. Neither claim is true.
