Pig kidney works a record 2 months in donated body, raising hope for animal-human transplants
For a history-making two months, a pig’s kidney worked normally inside a brain-dead man. and while the dramatic experiment ended this week, it’s raising hope for eventually testing pig kidneys in living patients. Surgeons at NYU Langone Health removed the pig kidney and returned the donated body to his family for cremation. The genetically modified kidney worked properly the first month before showing subtle signs that rejection was forming. But doctors say the kidney’s function bounced back with simple medication changes. The lessons could help as regulators decide whether to allow clinical trials of pig organs.
Over 3 years after it was stolen, a van Gogh painting is recovered but with some damage
A painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh has been recovered more than three years after it was stolen from a museum that was shut to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Groninger Museum says “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring” is temporarily being kept in Amsterdam. The work, painted in 1884, was snatched in an overnight raid in March 2020. The museum said Tuesday that it’s “extremely happy and relieved that the work is back.” It declined to provide details about the investigation. It said the painting “has suffered” but appears to be in good condition. An insurance company had paid out on the loss but the museum intends to buy it back.
Johnson & Johnson is getting rid of its script logo after more than 130 years
Johnson & Johnson is signing off on a new logo more than 130 years after creating the old one. The health care giant said Thursday that it will replace the well-known signature script with a modern look that reflects its sharpened focus on pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The original script dates to the 1880s and was based on the signature of a company co-founder. It will still be seen for now on consumer health products like baby shampoo from Kenvue. That’s a new company created in a spinoff from J&J.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.