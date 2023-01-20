Plastic as art? Entire grocery store created from discards
A grocery store featuring thousands of faux food products made from discarded plastic bags opened Tuesday in Michigan, an artist’s statement on the dangers of plastic waste. The Plastic Bag Store is a public art installation and film experience designed to encourage visitors to think more about the waste caused by single-use plastics. The store in Ann Arbor, Michigan, features shelves stocked with renderings of meat, eggs and cakes and other food items, all made from single-use plastics taken from streets and garbage dumps. Theater and film director Robin Frohardt says she got the idea for the project some years back while watching someone bag, double-bag and even triple-bag her groceries.
World’s oldest known person, a French nun, dies at 118A French nun who was believed to be the world’s oldest person but had been reportedly growing weary of the burdens of age has died a few weeks before her 119th birthday, her nursing home in southern France said Wednesday. Lucile Randon, known as Sister André, was born in the town of Ales, southern France, on Feb. 11, 1904, and lived through the two world wars. As a little girl she was astonished by her first contact with electric lighting at school and, more recently, survived COVID-19 without even realizing she’d been infected. Spokesman David Tavella said she died at 2 a.m. on Tuesday at the Sainte-Catherine-Laboure nursing home in the southern port city of Toulon. The Gerontology Research Group, which validates details of people thought to be 110 or older, listed her as the oldest known person in the world after the death of Japan’s Kane Tanaka, aged 119, last year.
Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade make it to Songwriters HallSnoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose have been chosen to join the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a class that includes the writers of such varied hits as “Man In the Mirror,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You.” The seven songwriters from the class of 2023 will be inducted at a gala June 15 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Snoop Dogg, whose hits include “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Gin & Juice,” will be joining such rappers as Missy Elliott and Jay-Z in the hall. Estefan is credited for popularizing Latin rhythms with such crossover smashes as “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” and “Let’s Get Loud.” The inductees include soul-jazz vocalist Sade, whose 1980s soft rock hits include “Smooth Operator” and “The Sweetest Taboo,” and Lynne, of ELO, who penned “Mr. Blue Sky” and “Evil Woman.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.