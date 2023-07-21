Police cast doubt on Carlee Russell’s kidnapping claim after reporting toddler on an Alabama highway
Police are casting doubt on a 25-year-old Alabama woman’s claim that she was kidnapped from the side of an interstate after calling 911 to report seeing a toddler. Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis says detectives are still investigating where Carlee Russell was and what happened to her between the time she went missing Thursday to her return home two days later. But he also says investigators have been unable to verify most of her initial statement. Carlee Russell’s mother, Talitha Russell, told NBC’s “Today” show on Tuesday that her daughter was abducted and fought for her life.
New York City agrees to pay $13 million to 2020 racial injustice protesters in historic class action
New York City has agreed to pay more than $13 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit brought on behalf of roughly 1,300 people who were arrested or beaten by police during racial injustice demonstrations that swept through the city during the summer of 2020. The agreement is believed to be among the largest ever payouts for a mass arrest lawsuit. It focuses on protesters who were arrested or subject to force by police in 18 separate locations in New York City during the week following George Floyd’s murder. Attorneys for the plaintiffs accused the NYPD of depriving protesters of their 1st Amendment rights through a “coordinated” campaign of indiscriminate brutality and unlawful arrests. Under the settlement agreement, the NYPD is not required to admit wrong-doing.
Tesla recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles due to seat belt issue
Tesla is recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles because some front-row seat belts may not have been reconnected properly following a repair. Tesla said in its safety recall report that on the impacted vehicles, a first-row seat belt was disconnected from its pretensioner anchor as part of a necessary step to perform a repair. But the seat belt may not have been reconnected to its pretensioner anchor properly after the repair was complete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.