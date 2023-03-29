Poll: Religious service attendance a bit down after pandemic
A “stable share” of Americans has participated in religious services in some way – virtually or in person – during the coronavirus pandemic, but in-person attendance is slightly lower than it was before the COVID-19 outbreak. Those are among the key findings in a comprehensive report released Tuesday by the Pew Research Center on how the pandemic affected attendance at U.S. religious services. It surveyed more than 11,000 U.S. adults in November of last year. Researchers said the report could not analyze the attendance patterns of Buddhists, Hindus Muslims, and other smaller non-Christian religious groups due to sample size limitations.
Taron Egerton slots Tetris story into place in new biopicThe origin story of the iconic computer game “Tetris” is more thrilling than you may think. It involves border crossing, authority dodging, underhand deals, putting your house on the line and — finally — trying to secure the rights for the game from behind the Iron Curtain. and now it’s a film, releasing March 31, on Apple TV+. After playing an early version of Tetris, game designer Henk Rogers travels to the Soviet Union in 1988 to meet Tetris designer Alexey Pajitnov, hoping to secure worldwide distribution rights to the game. Taron Egerton plays Rogers. He says he liked Rogers’ “single-minded, determined devil-may-care thing.”
Mississippi tornado victims wonder, ‘How can we rebuild?’The tornado that collapsed the roof and two walls of Jermaine Wells’ Mississippi home also hurled a massive tractor tire that landed near him in the living room as his wife huddled in the laundry room. The couple survived the Friday night storm, but as they picked through the ruins of their one-story home Monday in Rolling Fork, he said they’re not sure how they’re going to pay for daily expenses, let alone long-term recovery. Wells, 50, drives a backhoe for a road department in another county, and he said he doesn’t get paid if he doesn’t work. His wife, a cashier at a local store, gathered loose coins as he looked for clothing in the rubble. “I can’t even get to work. I don’t have no vehicle, no nothing,” Wells said. “How can we rebuild something that we don’t have nothing to build our foundation with?” The disaster makes life even more difficult in this economically struggling area. Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the U.S., and the majority-Black Delta has long been one of the poorest parts of Mississippi — a place where many people work paycheck to paycheck, often in jobs connected to agriculture.
