Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Trump angling for votes with immigration talk, nod to women
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Grappling for votes — and the spotlight — as Democrats hold their national convention, President Donald Trump targeted voters in key states and constituencies Tuesday and promised a pardon for Susan B. Anthony, a leader in the women’s suffrage movement. Trump headed for Arizona, one of the top 2020 battleground states, to press his case against his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, painting him as radically left and out of the political mainstream.
Postal Service halts some operational changes after outcry
WASHINGTON — Facing public pressure and state lawsuits, the postmaster general announced Tuesday he is halting some operational changes to mail delivery that critics warned were causing widespread delays and could disrupt voting in the November election. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he would “suspend” his initiatives until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail.”
Trump campaign's Russia contacts 'grave' threat, Senate says
WASHINGTON — The Trump campaign’s interactions with Russian intelligence services during the 2016 presidential election posed a “grave” counterintelligence threat, a Senate panel concluded Tuesday as it detailed how associates of Donald Trump had regular contact with Russians and expected to benefit from the Kremlin’s help. The panel's almost 1,000 page report, the fifth and final one from the Republican-led Senate intelligence committee on the Russia investigation, describes in detail how Russia launched an aggressive, wide-ranging effort to interfere in the election on Trump's behalf. It says Trump associates were eager to exploit the Kremlin's aid, particularly by maximizing the impact of the disclosure of Democratic emails that were hacked by Russian military intelligence officers.
‘Tenet’ to screen early at theaters in some US cities
Some U.S. moviegoers will be able to see Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” a few days early. Warner Bros. on Tuesday said that it would be offering early access screenings starting Aug. 31 as a gesture of support to the domestic theaters that are reopening after five months of being closed because of COVID-19. The $200 million spy thriller starring John David Washington will open more widely in the U.S. on Sept. 3. “Tenet” is the first major new Hollywood movie to be released in theaters since most locations shuttered in mid-March. Its arrival could not come soon enough for the ailing theaters, many of which are opening this week without any significant new movies and instead programming popular back catalog films like “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Back to the Future” to entice audiences. The nation’s largest exhibitor, AMC, will open some of its doors Thursday (in Dalton on Aug. 27), with Regal following on Friday.
