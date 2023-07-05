Prosecutor in the Hunter Biden case denies retaliating against IRS agent who talked to House GOP
The federal prosecutor leading the investigation of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter is pushing back against claims that he was blocked from pursuing criminal charges in Los Angeles and Washington. and the investigator denies retaliating against an IRS official who disclosed details about the case. U.S. Attorney David Weiss in Delaware is responding in a letter to House Republicans. Weiss is defending the lengthy investigation into Hunter Biden’s financial dealings that ended last month with a plea with the Justice Department that likely spares Biden from time behind bars. Weiss also is making clear that the case is an active criminal investigation and there’s little else he can divulge at this time.
As 1,500 Disneyland collectibles go up for auction, that Dumbo car — or trash bin — can be yoursA passionate collector has brought the magic of Disneyland to a sprawling 30,000-square-foot building in Burbank, California, where fans can preview more than 1,500 items up for auction later this month. Visitors can hear birds chirping in the Enchanted Tiki Room section, and giggle at the animated ghosts from the famous park’s Haunted Mansion ride. Joel Magee has been building his collection of more than 6,000 items for 30 years and he’s finally ready to share some of it with the public. The exhibition is at the Burbank Town Center Mall and runs through July 16. The auction will be held July 17 through 19.
Affirmative action for white people? Legacy college admissions come under renewed scrutinyIn the wake of a Supreme Court decision that removes race from the admissions process, colleges are coming under renewed pressure to put an end to legacy preferences, the practice of favoring applicants with family ties to alumni. Long seen as a perk for the white and wealthy, opponents say it’s no longer defensible in a world with no counterbalance in affirmative action. President Joe Biden suggested that colleges should rethink the practice after the court’s ruling, saying legacy preferences “expand privilege instead of opportunity.” For critics of legacy admissions, the renewed debate over fairness in admissions has offered a chance to swing public sentiment behind their cause.
