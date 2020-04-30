Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
John Bolton book again delayed, this time to June 23
NEW YORK — John Bolton's book has again been delayed, according to listings on Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble, both of which say “The Room Where It Happened” has been pushed back from May 12 to June 23. The new date also appears on publisher Simon & Schuster's web site. Bolton's book about his time as national security adviser was originally scheduled to come out in March, but was postponed to May, pending a government security review. Meanwhile, “The Room Where It Happened” has apparently grown longer. It was originally listed as 528 pages, but is now 576 pages, according to the retailer and publisher web sites.
Protective orders issued to 'Duck Dynasty' star's family
WEST MONROE, La. — Three members of “Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson's family have received protective orders against a man charged with shooting at homes on their Louisiana estate. Daniel King Jr., 38, was booked into jail on a charge of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting after two homes were struck by gunfire on the West Monroe property belonging to Willie Robertson, a star of the reality show about duck hunting that ran from 2012 to 2017. King has since been ordered to stay at least 1,000 feet away from Willie Robertson's son, John Luke Robertson, as well as John Luke's wife and infant child, The News-Star reported. The order was set to run through April 2022.
Before the virus: Looking back on some last 'normal' moments
The coronavirus scare has done something to time. The days, weeks, and now the months, have blurred and stretched as talk of reopening the world has taken over for millions waiting and wondering at home. There are few of life's usual rhythms. And like so many cataclysms before this one, memories are settling in of the old times, for better or worse. What was normal then and isn't now?
'U ok?' Virus-era friendships can be both crucial & fraught
A single mother hunkering down at home with a teenage daughter, Sharon Litwin sees her friends, like most people these days, only virtually. Even so, they’ve been a crucial lifeline. “Sometimes I just need to have a conversation with adults,” she says. “And sometimes I just need to cry, which I really don’t want to do in front of my daughter.” Two of Litwin’s friends, especially, have become valued sounding boards in daily calls she coordinates with her walks outside. But then there are friends she’s tried to check on — good friends — who haven’t answered. She doesn’t know what that means. Are they struggling? Are they or a loved one sick? Or are they afraid she is sick or struggling and don’t want to add to her stress? “I don’t know what the message is,” says Litwin, 45, of Teaneck, New Jersey. “I just worry about everybody.”
