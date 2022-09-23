Puerto Ricans desperate for water after Fiona’s rampage
More than a half million people in Puerto Rico remain without water service three days after after Hurricane Fiona slammed the U.S. territory. Many are spending hours in lines to fill jugs from water trucks. Others scoop water from mountain runoff. Fiona dumped roughly two feet of rain on parts of Puerto Rico before hitting the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos Islands. The Category 4 storm is likely to near Bermuda late Thursday and then easternmost Canada late Friday. The storm played havoc with the Puerto Rico’s patched up electrical grid. As of Wednesday, roughly 70% of Puerto Rican customers lacked electricity.
Thieves key on hack that leaves Hyundai, Kia cars vulnerableSome Hyundai and Kia cars and SUVs are missing a “key” anti-theft device, and thieves know. An insurance industry group says these cars are stolen at nearly twice the rate of the rest of the auto industry because their keys lack computer chips for theft “immobilizer” systems. The thefts apparently started in the Milwaukee area two years ago and spread to multiple Midwest cities and as far away as Colorado and New Mexico after instructional videos appeared on social media. The Highway Loss Data Institute, a unit of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, found that Hyundais and Kias without immobilizers had a vehicle theft claim rate of 2.18 per 1,000 insured vehicle years. The rest of the industry combined had a rate of 1.21. An insured vehicle year is equal to one vehicle insured for one year. The institute, which issued its findings on Thursday, compared vehicles from the 2015 through 2019 model years. It studied vehicle theft claims from 2021. Chip keys, which started to show up in the 1990s, communicate with another chip in the ignition switch. If they match, the engines will start. If they don’t match, a thief can’t start the engine.
Virginia Thomas agrees to interview with Jan. 6 panelThe wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, conservative activist Virginia Thomas, has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Attorney Mark Paoletta says Thomas is “eager to answer the committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election.” The committee has sought an interview with Thomas to know more about her role in trying to help former President Donald Trump overturn his election defeat. She contacted lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin as part of that effort.
