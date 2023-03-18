Q&A: Actor John Cena makes time for wrestling, Hollywood
With a wave of his hand in front of his face, John Cena built a WWE career trash talking his opponents by telling each one, “You Can’t See Me.” Can’t see Cena? The 45-year-old ubiquitous Hollywood heavyweight can be spotted pretty much everywhere these days, from studio lots to the squared circle. Cena just wrapped a role in Peter Farrelly’s new comedy “ Ricky Stanicky,” played the flawed DC Comics superhero in the “ Peacemaker ” series and will voice the brutish rhinoceros Rocksteady in the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film. Wearing his trademark jorts, Cena hasn’t forgotten his wrestling roots. He returns to fight WWE United States champion Austin Theory next month at WrestleMania at SoFi Stadium and can be seen — and played — as the cover boy for various editions of the WWE 2K23 game.
States shield addresses of judges, workers after threatsMore and more states are shielding the home addresses of judges and other public employees following attacks or threats made against them. The new laws add a layer of secrecy to government documents as a means of improving the personal safety of officials. They generally have received strong support in state legislatures. But some open-government advocates are raising concerns that the laws also could make it harder to hold public officials accountable. That’s because journalists sometimes rely on home addresses in public records to determine whether elected officials are paying their property taxes or actually living in the districts they represent.
In unusual step, U2 reinterprets 40 of its best-known songsIn reimagining 40 of their best-known songs, U2 recognized that many fans would experience them through earphones connected to a device in their pockets — rather than being belted out onstage. That was one thought behind “Songs of Surrender,”coming out this week. The four men of U2, now either 61 or 62 years old, revisit material written in some cases when they were little more than kids out of Dublin. Particularly in those days, U2 songs were written primarily with concerts in mind. The Edge told The Associated Press in an interview that U2 wanted to catch the attention of people seeing the band for the first time, perhaps in a festival or as an opening act. “There’s a sort of gladiatorial aspect to live performances when you’re in that situation,” he said. “The material has got to be pretty bold and even strident at times. With this reimagining, we thought it would be fun to see intimacy as a new approach, that intimacy would be the new punk rock, as it were.”
