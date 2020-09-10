Q&A: La Nina may bring more Atlantic storms, western drought
La Nina — which often means a busier Atlantic hurricane season, a drier Southwest and perhaps a more fire-prone California — has popped up in the Pacific Ocean. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Thursday that a La Nina, the cooler flip side of the better known El Nino, has formed. Meteorologists had been watching it brewing for months. A natural cooling of certain parts of the equatorial Pacific, La Nina sets in motion a series of changes to the world’s weather that can last months, even years. This one so far is fairly weak and is projected to last through at least February but may not be the two-to-three-year type sometimes seen in the past, NOAA Climate Prediction Center Deputy Director Mike Halpert said. The changes that happen during La Ninas and El Ninos — which along with neutral conditions are called El Nino Southern Oscillation or ENSO — aren’t sure things, meteorologists say. Different sizes and types trigger varying effects and some years the usual impacts just don’t show up. It’s more an increased tendency than an environmental edict.
MSNBC expands weekend programming, gives Hunt weekday shift
NEW YORK — MSNBC is giving Washington correspondent Kasie Hunt a pre-morning coffee shift on weekdays and expanding its weekend lineup to have more live hours of news. Hunt will revive the “Way Too Early” news program that will air at 5 a.m. Eastern on weekdays, leading into “Morning Joe.” She'll give up her weekend program, “Kasie DC,” and start her new shift on Sept. 21, the network said on Thursday. MSNBC is also starting two new weekend evening shows on Sept. 19 that will ensure the network is on live both Saturday and Sunday until 10 p.m Eastern. Currently, the network usually switches to pre-taped programming at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 9 p.m. on Sunday.
You've goat to be kidding: Farm animal eats up police papers
DOUGLASVILLE — A Georgia sheriff's deputy delivering civil papers returned to her patrol vehicle to find an eager — and hungry — new driver. The Douglas County deputy was serving the documents near Douglasville last week when she heard something in her patrol car and was met by a goat climbing into the open driver's side. The animal clamored around, munched on some paperwork and knocked over a drink before managing to bump the deputy to the ground. The sheriff's office explained in a Facebook post on Friday that the deputy often leaves the door open on such calls in case she has to make a quick escape from aggressive dogs — but she never considered having to retreat from an agitated goat. Officials said the deputy was not physically harmed during the encounter — and she managed to retrieve the soggy paperwork before the animal scampered off.
