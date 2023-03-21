Will Americans end up footing the bill for bank failures?
The government’s response to the failure of two large banks has already involved hundreds of billions of dollars. So will ordinary Americans end up paying for it, one way or another? and what will the price tag be? It could be months before the answers are fully known. The Biden administration said it will guarantee uninsured deposits at both banks. The Federal Reserve announced a new lending program for all banks that need to borrow money to pay for withdrawals. The goal is to prevent a broadening panic in which customers rush to pull out so much money that even healthy banks buckle.
‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ stumbles with $30.5 million debut“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” felt the fury of the marketplace in its theatrical debut this weekend. The New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. superhero movie opened to a disappointing $30.5 million from 4,071 theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. The “Shazam!” sequel fell short of its modest expectations ($35 million) as well as the first film in the series ($53.5 million in April 2019), and earned a place on the very low end of modern DC comics movie launches, between “Birds of Prey” ($33 million in February 2020) and “The Suicide Squad” ($26.2 million in August 2021), both of which were R-rated. Directed by David F. Sandberg, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” brought back Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody and Djimon Hounsou, and added Helen Mirren, Rachel Zegler and Lucy Liu. Critics, many of whom found the first film charming, were largely underwhelmed by this outing. It currently holds a 53% Rotten Tomatoes critic score. Audiences were more positive about the sequel, giving it a B+ CinemaScore overall. Younger crowds were even more favorable.
Louisiana works out deal for family to keep pet nutriaAfter much public outcry, state officials now say they will let a Louisiana couple keep a 22-pound nutria — a beady-eyed, orange-toothed, rat-tailed rodent commonly considered a wetlands-damaging pest — as a pet. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Friday that Myra and Denny Lacoste are being allowed to apply for a permit so they can legally keep the animal. Montoucet said details are being finalized. The announcement came after more than 17,000 people signed an online petition demanding the state leave Neuty and his family alone. The department initially said it had arranged to move the rodent to the Baton Rouge Zoo, citing state law banning ownership of nutria.
