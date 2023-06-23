The rapper Quando Rondo has been jailed after being indicted on drug and gang charges in his hometown of Savannah, Georgia. Court records show the 24-year-old rapper, whose given name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, is scheduled to appear before a judge for a bond hearing Friday. Bowman and 18 others were indicted by a Chatham County grand jury on June 14. The indictment accuses Bowman of being a manager of an illegal street gang known as “Rollin’ 60’s” and of illegally conspiring with others to distribute marijuana. Bowman’s debut album, QPac, was released in 2020 by Atlantic Records. The label released his follow-up album, “Recovery,” in March. Bowman’s attorney, Jonah Pine, declined to give an immediate comment when reached Tuesday.
Iconic Hong Kong dragon boat races are back in full force as thousands of spectators gather
Thousands gathered in southern Hong Kong to watch the iconic dragon boat races, a highlight of the annual Chinese Dragon Boat festival. The dragon boat races are back in full force after years of cancellations, postponements and restricted races during the pandemic. On Thursday, thousands of spectators congregated at Aberdeen, one of the city’s southern fishing ports, to watch the races. According to the lore, a righteous official in ancient times drowned himself after falling out of favor with his leader. Villagers rushed out to the river with boats to try and save him, and threw rice dumplings into the water to prevent fish from eating his body and to ward away evil spirits. Thus the tradition of dragon boating and eating rice dumplings was born.
In Europe’s empty churches, prayer and confessions make way for drinking and dancing
Across Europe, churches, convents and chapels stand empty and increasingly derelict after faith and church attendance shriveled over the past half century. More of the once-sacred structures are repurposed for anything from clothes shops and climbing walls to night clubs. The phenomenon is seen across much of Europe’s Christian heartland from Portugal to Austria, but really stands out in Flanders, in northern Belgium. Every of the 300 towns in Flanders has about six churches and often not enough faithful to fill a single one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.