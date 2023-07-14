Record monsoon rains have killed more than 100 people in northern India this week
Officials say that record monsoon rains have killed more than 100 people in northern India this week. Authorities said Thursday that they used helicopters to rescue nearly 300 people who were stranded in the Chandertal area in the worst-hit Himalayan Himachal Pradesh state. Most of those rescued were tourists. The water level of the Jamuna River flowing through the Indian capital topped a 40-year record and reached 207.71 meters on Wednesday evening. India regularly witnesses severe floods during the monsoon season which runs between June and September and brings most of South Asia’s annual rainfall. The rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season but often cause extensive damage.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million for Saturday after no winner in latest drawing
The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $875 million. No winning ticket was sold for the $750 million jackpot drawing Wednesday night. The next drawing is Saturday. If someone buys the winning ticket, they will have the option to get $441.9 million in a one-time cash payout instead of the full $875 million over time. The estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing would be the third highest in the history of the game. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion last November. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19. That top prize was nearly $253 million.
Historic Anchor Brewing Co. is closing after 127 years, with beer sales in decline
San Francisco’s 127-year-old Anchor Brewing Co. will shut down after years of declining sales, citing tough economic conditions. The brewer said Wednesday that it gave employees 60-day notice and plans to provide transition support and separation packages. The company has stopped brewing and will continue packaging and distributing the beer on hand while available or through around the end of the month. Anchor was founded in San Francisco in 1896 and faced insolvency in the 1960s when a new owner turned it around.
