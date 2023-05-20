Remains of Georgia woman identified, confirmed as serial killer’s 1977 victim
Authorities in Georgia say they have identified the remains of a woman who was killed 46 years ago. They also confirmed Yvonne Pless was a victim of Samuel Little, known as the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council made the announcement Thursday. They say Pless was about 20 years old when Little killed her in Macon in 1977. Last year, investigators used forensic genetic genealogy to identify Pless’ remains and then identified a relative. By the time he died in 2020, Little confessed to killing 93 people between 1970 and 2005, mostly in Florida and Southern California.
Michigan boy who used slingshot to save sister says he ‘was just lucky’A Michigan teenager who is credited with using an uncommon weapon to save his sister from an abduction says he was “freaking out” when he reached for his slingshot. Thirteen-year-old Owen Burns says he opened a window at his home and fired a marble and a rock. Police say the 17-year-old assailant was hit in the head and chest. Owen’s 8-year-old sister got away. It happened on May 10 in Alpena Township in northern Michigan. State police say they are amazed that Owen used a slingshot to rescue his sister. Owen says the attacker was a “big target” for his slingshot, not the usual small can. Owen modestly says, “I was just lucky.”
More than 30 million US drivers don’t know if they’re at risk from a rare but dangerous airbag blastMore than 33 million people in the United States are driving vehicles that contain a potentially deadly threat: Airbag inflators that in rare cases can explode in a collision and spew shrapnel. Few of them know it. and because of a dispute between federal safety regulators and an airbag parts manufacturer, they aren’t likely to find out anytime soon. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is demanding that the manufacturer, ARC Automotive of Knoxville, Tennessee, recall 67 million inflators that could explode with such force as to blow apart a metal canister and expel shrapnel. But ARC is refusing to do so, setting up a possible court fight with the agency.
