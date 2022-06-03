Renewed hopes, but more delays for Cubans seeking US visas
CIENFUEGOS, Cuba — Like many Cubans before him, Roberto De la Yglesia left most of his family behind when he made his way to the United States with only his son in 2015, hoping that he could soon bring his wife and daughters to join him. Years later, the mechanical engineer in New Jersey and his family back in Cienfuegos, Cuba, are still waiting — with a mixture of renewed hope and skepticism. The Biden administration has said it will reactivate the long-stalled Family Reunification Program, which lets Cubans legally in the U.S. bring close relatives. Yet, the administration has not offered a timeline for ramping up the U.S. diplomatic presence in Havana. So the estimated 20,000 applicants still must wait.
‘Very angry’: Uvalde locals grapple with school chief’s roleUVALDE, Texas — The blame for an excruciating delay in killing the gunman at a Texas elementary school — even as parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside — has been placed with the school district’s homegrown police chief. It’s left residents in the small city of Uvalde struggling to reconcile what they know of the well-liked local lawman after the director of state police said that the commander at the scene — Pete Arredondo — made the “wrong decision” last week not to breach a classroom at Robb Elementary School sooner, believing the gunman was barricaded inside and children weren’t at risk. Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at the Friday news conference that after following the gunman into the building, officers waited over an hour to breach the classroom. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the shooting. Arredondo, who grew up in Uvalde and graduated from high school here, was elected earlier this month to the Uvalde City Council. A special City Council meeting for him and two re-elected incumbents to take their oaths of office had been set for Tuesday evening, but Mayor Don McLaughlin said Monday that the meeting wouldn’t be held.
Under state order, Georgia district sets school renovationsSTONE MOUNTAIN — Facing state demands to move forward, a suburban Atlanta school board has voted for a $50 million overhaul at an aging high school after previously voting three times against it. The DeKalb County school board voted unanimously on Tuesday to renovate Druid Hills High School. The dispute over Druid Hills climaxed after students made a video about poor conditions including raw sewage. State Superintendent Richard Woods intervened in the dispute by saying he would cut off state facilities money until the 93,000-student district addressed issues at Druid Hills. The state said after the vote that it will approve money for DeKalb as long as the district follows through.
