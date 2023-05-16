Repelled by high car prices, Americans are holding on to their vehicles longer than ever
Americans are keeping their cars longer than ever. The average age of a passenger vehicle on U.S. roads hit a record 12.5 years this year, according to data gathered by S&P Global Mobility. Sedans are even older, on average — 13.6 years. Blame it mainly on the pandemic, which triggered a shortage of automotive computer chips, the vital component that runs everything from radios to gas pedals to transmissions. The shortage drastically slowed assembly lines, making new vehicles scarce just when consumers were increasingly eager to buy. Prices surged to record highs. and though they’ve eased somewhat, the cost of a vehicle still feels punishingly expensive to many Americans, especially when coupled with now much-higher loan rates.
World’s oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday, according to Guinness World RecordsGuinness World Records says the world’s oldest dog recently celebrated his 31st birthday. Bobi’s owner says a party was held Saturday for the purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed of Portuguese dog. Bobi has lived his entire life in the Portuguese village of Conqueiros. Leonel Costa says he has owned several other old-age dogs in the past. But he never imagined any of his dogs would reach their 30s. Bobi’s birth date has been confirmed by the Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria. It registered Bobi in 1992.
A Florida man living underwater won’t resurface even after breaking the recordA university professor broke a record for the longest time living underwater without depressurization this weekend at a Florida Keys lodge for scuba divers. University of South Florida professor Joseph Dituri spent his 74th day underwater Saturday in a Key Largo lodge for scuba divers. He submerged March 1 and doesn’t plan to resurface until June 9, when his mission reaches 100 days. He spent the record-breaking day at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep lagoon in Key Largo much like the previous days, eating eggs and salmon prepared with a microwave, exercising with resistance bands and doing his daily pushups. The Project Neptune 100 mission combines medical and ocean research with educational outreach.
