Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Biden says U.S. to hit 100 million virus shots Friday
WASHINGTON — With the U.S. closing in on President Joe Biden's goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus vaccinations weeks ahead of his target date, officials announced on Thursday the nation is now in position to help supply neighbors Canada and Mexico. The Biden administration announced the outlines of a plan to “loan” vaccines to Canada and Mexico even as the president announced that the U.S. is on the cusp of meeting his 100-day injection goal “way ahead of schedule.” “I’m proud to announce that tomorrow, 58 days into our administration, we will have met our goal," Biden said Thursday.
Republicans seize on immigration as border crossings surge
WASHINGTON — Delegation trips to the border. Apocalyptic warnings. A flurry of news conferences. Republicans still divided over former President Donald Trump's legacy are seizing on his signature campaign issue, turning their focus to immigration as they try to regain the political upper hand. Faced with President Joe Biden’s early popularity, good news about vaccinations, and Americans' embrace of the COVID-19 relief bill Washington Republicans opposed, the GOP is leaning in on the highly charged issue amid a spike in border crossings. They hope immigration can unite the party heading into next year's elections, when control of Congress is at stake.
Stigmas on race, gender and sex overlap in Atlanta slayings
Seven of the eight people killed were women; six were of Asian descent. The suspect, according to police, appeared to blame his actions on a “sex addiction." While the U.S. has seen mass killings in recent years where police said gunmen had racist or misogynist motivations, advocates and scholars say the shootings this week at three Atlanta-area massage parlors targeted a group of people marginalized in more ways than one, in a crime that stitches together stigmas about race, gender, migrant work and sex work. “In some ways this is another manifestation of the targeting of marginalized people in the U.S.," said Angela Jones, an associate professor of sociology at Farmingdale State College, State University of New York, whose research has focused on race, gender, sexuality and sex work.
Ringo calling! If he wants you to sing, who could say no?
LOS ANGELES — If Ringo Starr calls to ask if you'll sing on a song for him, who could possibly say no? The beloved Beatle dug into his contacts for help on the chorus of “Here's to the Nights,” his most recent song written by Diane Warren, and he recruited quite a choir. Paul McCartney. Sheryl Crow. Dave Grohl. Lenny Kravitz. Joe Walsh. Ben Harper. Finneas. Chris Stapleton. Yola. Jenny Lewis. Corinne Bailey Rae. Eric Burton (of the Black Pumas). Steve Lukather. “Here's to the nights we won't remember, with the friends we won't forget,” they all sing. It's a perfect sentiment for the 80-year-old drummer who, as McCartney once sang, “has memories longer than the road that stretches out ahead.”
