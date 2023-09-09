Rescuers may soon try to remove a sick American researcher from 3,000 feet down in a Turkish cave
A Turkish official says an American researcher who fell ill more than 3,000 feet below the entrance of a cave has recovered sufficiently for rescue teams to start moving him out. The IHA news agency on Friday quoted disaster relief official Cenk Yildiz as saying the operation could last three or four days. Experienced caver Mark Dickey fell ill with stomach bleeding during an expedition in the Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains. Rescuers from across Europe have rushed there for an operation to save him. Another Turkish official says the plan is to lift the 40-year-old Dickey through the cave’s narrow openings on a stretcher when doctors give the go-ahead.
Massachusetts investigates teen’s death as company pulls spicy One Chip Challenge from store shelves
The maker of an extremely spicy tortilla chip says it is working to remove the product from stores as Massachusetts authorities investigate the death of a teen whose family pointed to the One Chip Challenge popularized as a dare on social media as a contributing factor. Texas-based manufacturer Paqui said Thursday it has asked retailers to stop selling the individually wrapped chips, a step 7-Eleven has already taken. Authorities are raising the alarm about the social media challenge in which people eat the extremely spicy chip and attempt to avoid eating or drinking anything for as long as possible. The cause of the teen’s death has not been determined and an autopsy is pending. A vigil is planned for Friday.
From spaceships to ‘Batman’ props, a Hollywood model maker’s creations and collection up for auction
Bidding will open on thousands of pieces Hollywood model maker Greg Jein collected over his lifetime, including many he created during his nearly half-century career. There’s an early model of the iconic alien mothership from “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and even a complete Stormtrooper costume from “Star Wars” that will be available for bidding starting Friday. Jein died last year at the age of 76. His collection will be offered up by Heritage Auctions next month in Dallas. Jein had an Oscar and Emmy nominated career making miniature models and was also a collector of costumes, props, scripts, artwork, photographs and models from the shows he loved.
