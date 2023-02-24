Ruins of Turkish city of Antakya tell story of a rich past
The city of Antakya in Turkey, known as Antioch in ancient times, has been destroyed many times by earthquakes. It was destroyed yet again by an earthquake earlier this month, and residents are wondering if its ancient glories will ever come back. An elderly man, Mehmet Ismet, sat recently amid the ruins of Antakya’s most beloved historic mosque, a symbol of the city’s history as a place revered by Christians, Muslims and Jews. Ancient Antioch, built in 300 B.C. by a general of Alexander the Great in the Orantes River valley, was one of the biggest cities of the Greco-Roman world, rivaling Alexandria and Constantinople and attracting traders and scholars.
