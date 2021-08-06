Schools reopen with masks optional in many US classrooms
MCDONOUGH — As Tussahaw Elementary opened this week for a new school year, teary-eyed mothers led in kindergartners dwarfed by backpacks and buses dropped off fifth graders looking forward to ruling their school. The biggest clue to the lingering COVID-19 crisis was the masks worn by students and teachers — but not all of them. Georgia, like most states, is leaving it up to local schools to decide whether to require face coverings. And 43,000-student Henry County, like many districts worn out by months of conflict over masks, has decided not to insist on them. Instead, they are “highly recommended.” Many parents Wednesday in this suburb south of Atlanta had mixed feelings about the policy. Some kept their children home in disagreement with it. Others sent their youngsters to class with face coverings.
COVID nurse is thrilled to be back on pro bowling circuit
NEW YORK — Nursing and professional bowling aren't usually found on the same resume. In fact, Erin McCarthy is just one of a few to claim that territory. The 31-year-old McCarthy has weathered the pandemic as a critical care nurse in Omaha, and she did it during the darkest days of the coronavirus crisis without her usual release valve — competing on the Professional Women's Bowling Association circuit. Now back on the tour, McCarthy is splitting her time between hospital work and traveling to meets to regain her momentum on the lanes. “Bowling has always been a part of my life, but I didn't realize how much it meant to me until it was taken away,” she told The Associated Press in a recent Zoom interview from the home she shares with her fiancee, two soon-to-be stepkids and a couple of dogs. “Bowling is definitely my outlet.”
What Gov. Andrew Cuomo's accusers felt, in their own words
NEW YORK — Violated, demeaned, humiliated, a horror movie: Those are some of the words 11 women used to describe how Gov. Andrew Cuomo made them feel when he touched, kissed or hugged them or asked invasive questions. Many of these women who spoke to investigators hired by the New York attorney general’s office were state employees. Others encountered Cuomo in professional settings or at public events. Unwelcome sexual conduct that makes workers feel humiliated or uncomfortable is barred under New York’s sexual harassment law. Cuomo has denied that he harassed or inappropriately touched anyone. He has said he did not intend to make anyone feel uncomfortable, saying instead he touched and kissed people to put them at ease and his actions were misunderstood because of generational or cultural differences. Here, in their own words, is what each woman felt about how the governor treated her.
