Residents hole up, schools close as searchers zero in on escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante
Authorities in Pennsylvania are warning that an escaped murderer who has evaded capture for nearly two weeks is armed. Pennsylvania State Police are urging residents in the area where Danelo Souza Cavalcante is being pursued Tuesday to lock up, secure vehicles and remain indoors. At least one school district says it is closing all schools and offices for the day and another in the area plans to keep students indoors. Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County jail Aug. 31 after being sentenced to life for killing an ex-girlfriend in 2021.
American researcher has been rescued from deep Turkish cave more than a week after he fell ill
The Speleological Federation of Turkey says rescuers have pulled an American researcher out of a Turkish cave more than a week after he became seriously ill more than 3,000 feet below its entrance. Teams from across Europe had rushed to Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains to aid Mark Dickey, a 40-year-old experienced caver who became seriously ill on Sept. 2 with stomach bleeding. He was on an expedition to map the cave, which is the country’s third deepest. Dickey was too frail to climb out himself, so rescuers carried him with the help of a stretcher, making frequent stops at temporary camps.
Aerosmith postpones shows after frontman Steven Tyler suffers vocal cord damage
Aerosmith has postponed a half-dozen dates on their farewell tour because frontman Steven Tyler injured his vocal cords during a performance. Tyler announced Monday on Instagram that he suffered damage during a Saturday show in New York that led to bleeding and doctor’s said he couldn’t sing for 30 days. Tyler said he’s “heartbroken.” Aerosmith, known for a slew hits including “Dream On” and “Sweet Emotion,” was in the midst of a 40-stop “Peace Out” farewell tour in the U.S. and Canada. A half-dozen shows have been postponed to late January through February.
