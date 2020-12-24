Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Season's greetings: Cards solicited for COVID-19 patients
SOMERS POINT, N.J. — Joseph Johnson was going about his life, getting ready for the holidays at the Jersey Shore, when he started to feel ill and wound up in a hospital. It turned out he had diabetes, and it was threatening his life. The shock of a sudden illness and hospitalization was compounded by the coronavirus pandemic. To slow its spread, most hospitals are forbidding visitors, meaning patients like Johnson find themselves alone during what is supposed to be a joyous season. “Because of the plague, my wife can't come visit; all she can do is call and text,” he said. “It's pretty depressing.” Then one day a small bit of cheer came his way.
Hallmark holiday movies offer viewers balm in tough year
NEW YORK — For the past decade, the Hallmark Channel has been a reliable destination for holiday programming. And in a year when many Americans are homebound because of the COVID-19 pandemic, network executives say there's been a craving for the feel-good movies. Hallmark's ratings are up 2% over 2019's holiday season, the Nielsen company said. That may not seem like much, but year-to-year increases are the exception rather than the rule in modern television. The network turned its programming over to holiday fare on Oct. 23 and has been the top-rated entertainment cable channel, excluding news and sports, for the fourth quarter, Nielsen said.
'Charlie Brown' Christmas trees lift school, spirits
RICHMOND, Va. — Frank Pichel’s Christmas trees will probably never be chosen to light up New York’s Rockefeller Center. They look more like the droopy, pitiful tree made famous in the 1965 children's animated classic, “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” But Pichel and his customers don’t seem to mind in a year when little seems normal. His trees have been flying off a tiny neighborhood lot since he started selling them last month to raise money for a private middle school that provides scholarships for students from an impoverished area of Richmond. Customer Camm Tyler, a 36-year-old digital consultant, looked over his uneven tree as he propped it up against a fence and prepared to carry it home. “This is the perfect 2020 tree,” he said.
Most heavenly holiday music: Messiaen and Christmas in 20 virtuosic piano visions
Paris was not burning in August 1944, but the threat was very real. With the French public at the breaking point after more than four years under Nazi rule, the resistance in open rebellion and American troops on the way, Hitler commanded that the city be razed, and explosives were being set at famed monuments. Where was composer Olivier Messiaen, and what was he thinking? He was holed up in his apartment with his wife and young son, finishing his longest and most audacious work up to that time. The city was hot and dangerous. There were food shortages. His thoughts, however, were exalted: predestination, God's all-commanding word, Jesus' living and suffering among us, Christmas with its angels, magi and shepherds.
