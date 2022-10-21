Semafor news site makes debut, intent on reinventing news
The media organization Semafor launched on Tuesday with no less an ambition than reinventing the news story. Semafor is the brainchild of Ben Smith — former media reporter for The New York Times and, before that, former editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed — and Justin Smith, ex-CEO of Bloomberg Media. Since both men — who are not related — quit their previous jobs in January, Semafor has raised $25 million and hired more than 50 staff members. Semafor’s website, with a distinctive yellow-tinged backdrop that looks like a newspaper left out in the sun, went live shortly after 6 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, with eight newsletters in place as well as an events business. “We see, and are very excited about, a big opportunity to create a new and high-quality, independent global news brand that is obsessed with solving a number of big consumer frustrations that we see in the news business, primarily polarization,” said Justin Smith, the new company’s CEO.
UK inflation accelerates to 40-year high as food prices riseBritish food prices rose at the fastest pace since 1980 last month, driving inflation back to a 40-year high and heaping pressure on the embattled government to balance the books without gutting help for the nation’s poorest residents. The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that food prices jumped 14.6% in the year through September, led by the soaring cost of staples like meat, bread, milk and eggs. That pushed consumer price inflation back to 10.1%, the highest since early 1982 and equal to the level last reached in July. The figures fueled demands that the government do more to help families and retirees as it struggles to regain credibility after an ill-fated package of tax cuts roiled financial markets.
NYC opens emergency center for influx of bused migrantsAn emergency center to house some of the influx of migrants being sent to New York City is set to open, providing temporary shelter in giant tents on an island off Manhattan. The humanitarian relief center on Randall’s Island will start taking in single adult men on Wednesday, with facilities including laundry, regular meals and access to international calls. In recent months, New York City has seen an unexpected increase in migrants seeking asylum in the United States who have been sent to the city from other states including Texas and Arizona.
