Stock declines signal a bear market; here’s what that means
Wall Street is opening the week with more losses, and the S&P 500 has fallen to a level that market observers consider to be a bear market. Rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy are leading investors to reconsider what they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to industrial conglomerates. Big swings have become commonplace and Monday appears to be no exception with the S&P 500 down 2.6% in early trading and nearly 21% below it’s Jan. 3 high. If the index closes around that level, it will be the first bear market in more than two years.
Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher
Gas prices are hitting $5 a gallon, and they’re showing no signs of letting up. Auto club AAA said Saturday that the nationwide average broke the $5 barrier for the first time. Gas prices are a key reason for the highest inflation in 40 years. There are several factors contributing to the rise. Global oil supplies are being squeezed by sanctions against Russia. The capacity of U.S. refineries to turn oil into gasoline hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels. And that’s all happening as demand grows from people eager to drive and travel after two years of pandemic restrictions.
Georgia Democrat Abrams proposes big boost in teacher pay
Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams is proposing a big teacher pay raise in her run for governor, saying Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s much-touted $5,000 across-the-board increase is not enough to recruit new teachers and retain current teachers. Georgia has long had the highest average teacher pay in the South, but Abrams is proposing a $1.65 billion bump over four years. She would raise the typical starting salary to $50,000 from the current level just under $40,000 and increase average teacher pay to $75,000 from $60,553 this past school year, as tracked by the National Education Association. Abrams said that would boost Georgia, which currently ranks 21st in pay nationwide into the top 10. Kemp’s $5,000 raise was a signature 2018 promise that he finished delivering this year. But Lisa Morgan, the president of the Georgia Association of Educators, said Georgia teachers have fallen behind inflation despite that. Federal figures show Georgia teachers made an average salary of $41,023 in 1999-2000. In today’s money, that would be more than $71,000.
