Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Sheriff: Cashier fatally shot after argument over face masks
DECATUR — A grocery store cashier in the Atlanta area was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting that followed an argument over wearing face masks in the supermarket, authorities said. DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said the shooting occurred inside the Big Bear Supermarket in Decatur while several people were inside the business. She said a female cashier was killed when a man opened fire. "There was some confrontation, argument — I'm not sure exactly what — in reference to the wearing of masks, at which time the subject pulled out a weapon and shot the cashier," Maddox said at a news conference. Maddox said she did not know the details of the argument. The customer was identified as Victor Lee Tucker Jr., 30, of Palmetto, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The agency said preliminary information indicates that Tucker got into an argument with the cashier and left the store without making his purchase, but he immediately returned inside. “Tucker walked directly back to the cashier, pulled out a handgun and shot her,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation wrote in the news release.
More evidence suggests COVID-19 was in US by Christmas 2019
NEW YORK — A new analysis of blood samples from 24,000 Americans taken early last year is the latest and largest study to suggest that the new coronavirus popped up in the U.S. in December 2019 — weeks before cases were first recognized by health officials. The analysis is not definitive, and some experts remain skeptical, but federal health officials are increasingly accepting a timeline in which small numbers of COVID-19 infections may have occurred in the U.S. before the world ever became aware of a dangerous new virus erupting in China. “The studies are pretty consistent,” said Natalie Thornburg of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Georgia establishing new therapeutic foster care program
ATLANTA — Georgia is establishing a therapeutic foster care program to provide specialized treatment for children with an assortment of behavioral, mental and developmental challenges. The state is providing $6.7 million to begin the program that Tom Rawlings, director of the Division of Family and Children Services, called a pilot initiative that he hopes will expand. A similar program existed over a decade ago, and Rawlings and other advocates see its return as a major step toward strengthening welfare services for children with intense treatment needs. “There is this, I believe, very special population of children with very severe emotional issues, often co-occurring autism spectrum and mental health issues, and we as a state really have to develop a more specialized system,” Rawlings said. “And I think that this is a major step toward that.” Therapeutic foster care differs from traditional foster care in several ways. Children placed in a therapeutic care home have individualized care needs that often arise from past trauma. Foster parents in a therapeutic program are trained to handle these challenges and provide around-the-clock care. Children in this program also receive crucial treatment services, usually involving therapy. Rawlings said the program fills a gap in care for children. He said it serves as a needed step-down service for a child who may no longer need inpatient care at a psychiatric treatment facility, but would not receive adequate treatment in a traditional foster care setting with less-trained caregivers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.