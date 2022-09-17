Sheriff: Inmate, jailer shared 949 phone calls before escape
An Alabama sheriff says an inmate who escaped with the help of a jail supervisor shared nearly 1,000 phone calls with the woman before the breakout last spring. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton tells news outlets prisoner Casey White and Vicky White may have planned his escape over the phone. But authorities must listen to each of 949 calls before making a determination. Casey White walked out of the county Jail in handcuffs in April accompanied by Vicky White, the assistant corrections director. They were later cornered in Indiana, where the man was arrested and authorities say Vicky White killed herself.
Bingo, Lite-Brite, Nerf among Toy Hall of Fame finalistsVoting opened Wednesday on which toys should go into the National Toy Hall of Fame this year. The class of 2022 finalists are: bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Lite-Brite, Nerf Toys, Masters of the Universe, piñata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O, Spirograph, and the top. “These 12 toys span the history of play. The top is as old as civilization itself and bingo has been played in some form for hundreds of years,” said Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections at The Strong museum in Rochester, where the hall of fame is housed. The public is invited to vote online through Sept. 21. The three toys that receive the most public votes will make up a single “Player’s Choice” ballot. That ballot will be counted alongside those turned in by a national selection committee whose members include industry experts, academics and others. The inductees will be announced Nov. 10. “All 12 of these toys have what it takes to be contenders for the class of 2022,” Bensch said. Anyone can nominate a toy for the annual honor, but to be recognized by the hall of fame, toys have to have achieved icon status, longevity and foster learning or discovery. They also must have changed play or toy design.
TikTok search results riddled with misinformation: ReportA U.S. firm that monitors false online claims reports that searches for information about prominent news topics on TikTok are likely to turn up results riddled with misinformation. The NewsGuard firm says its researchers ran searches on news topics including COVID-19, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the 2020 U.S. election and found that nearly 1 in 5 of the videos recommended by the site contained misinformation. Researchers say the findings are especially concerning given TikTok’s popularity as a social media platform and a source of information for young people. TikTok says it removes videos that violate its rules on harmful misinformation.
