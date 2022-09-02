Silver lining: Northeast drought benefits some businesses
There is a silver lining to the drought affecting the northeastern U.S. that has frustrated farmers, dried up rivers and reservoirs, and brought water use restrictions and brush fires to the region. The arid conditions have benefited amusement parks, minor league baseball teams, construction contractors and other businesses that need warm, dry weather to attract paying customers and get jobs completed on time. While several factors have affected the bottom line this summer, including inflation, staffing shortages, and supply chain issues, some businesses say, yes, things are generally going well, in part because of the weather. Large tracts of the Northeast from Pennsylvania to Maine are experiencing drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. A swath of the region from southern New Hampshire, across much of eastern Massachusetts and including nearly all of Rhode Island and into eastern Connecticut is suffering from extreme drought conditions, the fourth worst out of five drought stages.
Leaky battleship in Texas begins trip for $35M repairsThe greatest challenge in recent years for the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars has been a leaky hull that’s raised concerns it could sink. Now the foundation in charge of the USS Texas’ care is towing it Wednesday from its longtime home along the Houston Ship Channel to a shipyard in Galveston for much needed repairs. The 110-year-old ship’s repairs are part of the foundation’s plans to eventually resettle it in a new location in Texas. The president of the Battleship Texas Foundation says the ship’s departure early Wednesday was perfect and that it’s projected to arrive in Galveston by 4 p.m. after the 40-mile journey.
Spain’s ‘Tomatina’ battle returns after pandemic hiatusPeople from around the world have pasted each other with tomatoes as Spain’s famous “Tomatina” street tomato fight took place once again following a two-year suspension owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Workers on trucks unloaded 130 tons of over-ripe tomatoes along the main street of the eastern town of Bunol on Wednesday for participants to throw, leaving the area drenched in red pulp. Up to 20,000 people were to take part in the festival, paying $12 a ticket for the privilege. The town’s streets are hosed down and the revelers showered off within minutes of the battle ending. The event, held on the last Wednesday of August, was inspired by a food fight between local children in 1945 in the town in a tomato-producing region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.