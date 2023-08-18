Small plane crashes on a Malaysian highway, killing all 8 people on board and 2 on the ground
A small aircraft lost control and crashed on a highway in Malaysia’s central Selangor state, killing all eight people on board and two on the ground Thursday. Selangor’s police chief said the six passengers and two crew members on the private chartered plane perished in the crash. He said the drivers of a motorcycle and a car that were hit when the plane smashed into the highway also died. The transport minister said the plane left the northern resort island of Langkawi and had obtained approval to land at Subang airport. Just minutes before landing, it veered off its flight path and plunged to the ground in Shah Alam district.
Pig kidney works in a donated body for over a month, a step toward animal-human transplants
New York surgeons transplanted a pig’s kidney into a brain-dead man and for over a month it has worked normally. The experiment at NYU Langone Health marks the longest a pig kidney has functioned in a person, albeit a deceased one. Researchers plan to track the organ’s performance for a second month. Also Wednesday, another research team from the University of Alabama at Birmingham reported success implanting pig kidneys in a donated body for seven days. It’s another step in the long quest to one day use animal organs to save human lives.
A Nigerian forest and its animals are under threat. Poachers have become rangers to protect both
Omo Forest Reserve, a tropical rainforest in southern Nigeria, faces threats from excessive logging, uncontrolled farming and poaching. It is affecting a forest that UNESCO says is a habitat for threatened animal species including African forest elephants, white-throated monkeys, yellow casqued hornbill and pangolin. Former poachers are now working as forest rangers, joining the work to protect the resources they once threatened. As much as they have made progress, especially against poachers, the rangers say they are hindered by a shortage of manpower and the government’s lack of enforcement against environmental regulations.
