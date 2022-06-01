Some Democrats voting in GOP primaries to block Trump picks
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger probably would not have won last week’s Republican primary without Democrats. An Associated Press analysis of early voting data has determined that more than 37,000 people who voted in Georgia’s Democratic primary two years ago cast ballots in last week’s Republican primary. Raffensperger avoided a runoff election by just over 27,000 votes despite opposition from former President Donald Trump. Voters across the political spectrum are working to stop extremists backed by Trump from winning control of state and federal governments. Dozens of states make it legal and easy for voters to participate in either party’s primary.
Empty spaces, broken hearts in a Texas town gutted by lossUVALDE, Texas — Josie Albrecht drove frantically from house to house, retracing the school bus route she drives twice a day, delivering Uvalde’s children safely to and from school. When she’d picked them up, hours earlier, they wore giddy grins, excited for summer break just days away: soccer, softball, freedom. She’d planned a pizza party to celebrate that afternoon. But before she could pick them up and drive them home, a gunman walked into their school and started shooting. Now, days later, she was drawn to the town square and the 21 white crosses erected there, one for each of the 19 children and two teachers whose deaths left gaping holes in the marrow of a small town. “It’s my job to take them home. I didn’t take my babies home,” Albrecht wailed, over and over. In a town this small, 15,000 people, even those who didn’t lose their own child lost someone — their best friend, the little boy down the road who dribbled his basketball in the driveway, the kid who stood on the curb, backpack in hand, waiting for the bus. They see the empty spaces they left behind everywhere. The bus seats they won’t sit in. A baseball glove they won’t wear. Front doors they won’t skip from to join the neighborhood game of tag. Rivers they won’t fish in.
$2M relic stolen, angel statue beheaded at Brooklyn churchPolice say someone busted into the altar at a New York City church, stole a $2 million gold relic and removed the head from a statue of an angel. The incident happened between Thursday and Saturday at St. Augustine’s Roman Catholic Church, known as the “Notre Dame” of Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood. The church was closed for construction at the time. The church’s pastor said that camera recordings from the security system were also stolen. The Diocese of Brooklyn called it “a brazen crime of disrespect and hate.”
