Some LGBTQ fans skip Qatar World Cup, fearing hostility
At first, Saskia Niño de Rivera was excited about going to Qatar for a World Cup that would mark a significant professional event for her partner, a sports agent for Mexico soccer players. She even contemplated privately proposing there during a game, and posting photos once they left the country. But as the lesbian couple learned more about laws on same-sex relations in the conservative Gulf country, the plans no longer sounded like a good idea. Instead, Niño de Rivera proposed at an Amsterdam stadium this summer and opted to skip the World Cup altogether. “As a lesbian woman, it’s really hard for me to feel and think that we are going to a country where we don’t know what could happen and how we could be safe,” she said. “It was a really hard decision.” Niño de Rivera’s concerns are shared by many LGBTQ soccer fans and their allies worldwide. Some have been mulling whether to attend the tournament, or even watch it on television. Qatar’s laws against gay sex and treatment of LGBTQ people are flashpoints in the run-up to the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East, or in any Arab or Muslim country. Qatar has said all are welcome, including LGBTQ fans, but that visitors should respect the nation’s culture, in which public displays of affection by anyone are frowned on.
Georgia’s dogged and focused Kemp overcomes Trump and AbramsGeorgia Republican Brian Kemp is arguing that his no-drama conservative approach is the way forward for the GOP as he celebrates his reelection as governor. Kemp overcame attacks by President Donald Trump, demolished a primary challenge from a former U.S. senator and again vanquished Democrat Stacey Abrams. The performance came even as Kemp was often underestimated. But he avoided attacking Trump and used his office to bolster his standings, signing conservative legislation while spending heavily. she was unable to overcome the advantages Kemp built up. Kemp’s favorability ratings consistently topped those of Abrams in polls, reflecting years of Republican attacks on Abrams.
Top, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe in toy hall of fameThe spinning top, whose origins can be traced to ancient times, has a permanent new place in the National Toy Hall of Fame. The top was inducted into the hall of fame on Thursday, along with Lite-Brite and Masters of the Universe action figures. The trio of honorees was chosen from a field of 12 finalists that also included bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Nerf, piñata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O, and Spirograph. The hall of fame in Rochester, New York, recognizes toys that have inspired creativity and endured over time. Anyone can nominate a toy. A panel of experts votes on the winners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.