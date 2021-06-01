Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Son’s grief, guilt become tribute honoring COVID-19 victims
NEW YORK — Though Brian Walter knows he tried to protect his parents from the coronavirus, doubts torment him. Did he grab a wrong bottle of orange juice, one covered with infectious droplets? Did he get too close to his dad? What if he had worked a different shift — would things have been different? Did he bring about his father’s death? The New York City Transit employee was deemed an essential worker needed to keep the city running last year when it became the epicenter of the pandemic. He shared a meal for St. Patrick’s Day with his parents, then decided that he should stay away for their safety. They kept a sanitizing station outside their shared home where he would leave groceries that his mom would disinfect. Still, they got sick. And he can’t escape the gnawing feeling that he exposed his father to the virus. “I constantly feel guilty that I was the one going out every day,” he said. “I mean, I’m the only person leaving the house all the time. So you know, it almost seems logical that I was the one that brought it in.” These are common questions in a world beset by a pandemic that has killed about 600,000 people in the United States alone. Survivors wonder whether small decisions they made had catastrophic consequences.
Millennial Money: She crushed $20,000+ in debt at age 24
With over $195,000 in student loan debt, Annika Hudak saw little harm in swiping her credit cards. “I was in the mindset that I’m going to be in debt forever, so what’s a couple of thousand dollars here,” said Hudak, 25, a product analyst in Oregon. Hudak eventually racked up about $20,242 across four credit cards by charging food, textbooks, school supplies and other expenses. Like her, many borrowers also have other forms of education debt outside of student loans, including 21% who hold credit card debt, according to a recently published Federal Reserve report based on 2020 data that explores the economic well-being of U.S. households. In college and in the first years of her career, she hadn’t found her financial footing. It wasn’t until she heard others’ debt payoff stories on YouTube and other platforms that she felt hope, learned money management skills and found a road map to pay down debt. In January 2020, she began her debt-free journey and paid off all credit cards before the year’s end. The keys to such success? Know your goal, and your obstacles. Choose the right get-out-of-debt method. Determine your payment strategy (the "snowball" method or the "avalanche" method) and set a deadline. Track your progress.
Advocates in US push new efforts to bring back deportees
MIAMI — Jesus Lopez says he feels like a stranger in the place he was born. He's from Guadalajara, Mexico, but his life was in Chicago. After 15 years in the city, he was deported a year ago during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I want to go back because I belong there, that's where I have my friends, my family,” said the 25-year-old, once a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that gives protections to immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. Lopez, who said he didn't renew his spot in the program because he couldn't afford it, hopes to benefit from new efforts by advocates, groups and attorneys to bring back immigrants they believe were unfairly deported from the United States. With President Joe Biden in office, one of the new proposals from advocates urges creating a centralized Department of Homeland Security office to consider requests from deported immigrants trying to reunite with their families in the U.S.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.