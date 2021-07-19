‘Space Jam’ dunks on ‘Black Widow’ to take box office No. 1
“Black Widow” ceded its No. 1 spot to an unlikely foe in its second week in theaters: The Tune Squad. LeBron James, Bugs Bunny and the rest of the stars of Warner Bros.’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” defied expectations and won the box office this weekend. According to studio estimates Sunday, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” grossed $31.7 million in North America, while “Black Widow” took in $26.3 million. Not many expected “Space Jam: A New Legacy” to pull off this win. The poorly reviewed film was pegged for an opening in the $20 million range. But a sizable number of families and millennials who grew up with the original “Space Jam” left the house and went to a theater to see it, even though it’s currently streaming on HBO Max free for subscribers. Not only that, audiences also gave the film a promising A- CinemaScore, suggesting word of mouth could be strong.
Georgia man trying to stop violence after mentee was killed
MACON — Joseph Mann had heard about a shooting at the Family Dollar at 2584 Rocky Creek Road on July 17, 2020, but he didn’t initially realize he had met the victim. Mann knew Devaun Patton, 16, through his son, Da’modrick. Mann said Patton and Da’modrick were getting into fights, and he invited Patton over to his house to find out what was happening. After learning about what Patton was going through, Mann started mentoring the boy to try to help him. But then Patton was killed, shot during an “altercation” a few months before his 17th birthday. “For my son to be involved how he was, that really helped me to put things in perspective because I could have been like, ‘Oh man, another one lost,’ but I just didn’t want to do that. I felt like it was time for change,” Mann said. “I wanted to turn his death into a triumph.” Project 32, a nonprofit that mentors young men in an effort to curtail violence, was born.
Capitol rioter who breached Senate faces 1st felony sentence
A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to serve 18 months behind bars, saying in a recent filing that he, “like each rioter, contributed to the collective threat to democracy” by forcing lawmakers to temporarily abandon their certification of Joe Biden’s election victory and to scramble for shelter from incoming mobs. Video footage shows Hodgkins, 38, wearing a Trump 2020 T-shirt, the flag flung over his shoulder and eye goggles around his neck inside the Senate. He took a selfie with a self-described shaman in a horned helmet and other rioters on the dais behind him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.