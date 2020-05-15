Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Split-screen America is back: Whistleblower and Flynn case
NEW YORK — If there was any doubt that news during the coronavirus pandemic would fall prey to split-screen America, it was removed on Thursday. CNN spent more than three and a half hours covering live the congressional hearing where vaccine expert Rick Bright testified that the Trump administration was caught flat-footed by the pandemic and the country faces darker days ahead. MSNBC followed it for more than two hours. On Fox News Channel, the bigger story was the revelation that Obama administration officials sought to “unmask" the identity of Trump adviser Michael Flynn, caught in surveillance reports having discussions with Russian officials before Trump's inauguration.
Officials release edited coronavirus reopening guidance
NEW YORK — U.S. health officials have released some of their long-delayed guidance that schools, businesses and other organizations can use as states reopen from coronavirus shutdowns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted six one-page “decision tool” documents that use traffic signs and other graphics to tell organizations what they should consider before reopening. The tools are for schools, workplaces, camps, childcare centers, mass transit systems and bars and restaurants. The CDC originally also authored a document for churches and other religious facilities, but that wasn't posted Thursday. The agency declined to say why.
How long before we know if reopenings cause virus spikes?
U.S. states and countries worldwide are cautiously relaxing restrictions while watching for potential spikes in coronavirus infections. Getting the timing right is complicated. Disease trackers note the impossibility of seeing clearly what’s happening without widespread testing.
Age and pandemic: Time lost, plans canceled, dreams deferred
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Elizabeth Hubbard was booked for a cruise that followed the path of Lewis and Clark's expedition in the Pacific Northwest. Joel Demski was set to watch and cheer his grandson graduating from the Naval Academy. James Kelly planned a trip to Scotland, to scatter his father's ashes in the Clyde River near Glasgow. They are all older than 60. And like millions of others, they now face the painful realization that their plans, their hopes, their bucket-list items, were not simply deferred but in many cases denied thanks to the coronavirus.
