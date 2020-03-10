Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Review: Using Shakespeare to take the pulse of America
America: land of the free, home of the brave, known for Route 66, Silicon Valley … and Shakespeare? Yes, and from colonial days onward. Back then, the Bard wasn’t even considered high culture — his plays were as familiar to ordinary folks as the King James Bible. In his new book, “Shakespeare in a Divided America,” James Shapiro makes the case that arguments about the Bard’s plays have long reflected our conflicted beliefs as a nation about hot-button issues like immigration, adultery, homosexuality and interracial love.
Spotty sick leave policies limit options for avoiding virus
A barber in Beijing is supporting his wife and child by charging food and other expenses to a credit card while he waits for his employer's shop to reopen. A waiter at a barbecue restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, washes his hands more often and hopes for the best. A parcel delivery driver in Britain worries about getting sick from the people who sign for their packages. While white collar workers trying to avoid contagion can work from home or call in sick if they experience symptoms of the virus, that's not an option for the millions of waiters, delivery workers, cashiers, ride-hailing drivers, museum attendants and countless others who routinely come into contact with the public. Their dilemma is often compounded by spotty sick leave policies or inadequate health insurance coverage, leaving them vulnerable to the fast-spreading coronavirus that has already claimed thousands of lives and put them in a financially precarious position.
The preventable death of an asylum seeker in a solitary cell
Roylan Hernandez Diaz’s long journey ended inside a white-walled cell in the solitary confinement wing of a Louisiana prison. Nearby were the last of his belongings: a tube of toothpaste, a few foam cups and a sheet of paper explaining how he could request his release from immigration detention. He had already been denied three times. The Cuban man had been placed in solitary six days earlier because he told his jailers he would refuse all meals to protest his detention. The jailers put him there even after medical staff had referred him for mental health treatment three times and documented an intestinal disorder that caused him excruciating pain.
AP Interview: Billionaire bids anxious farewell to Picasso
MONACO — Billionaire art collector David Nahmad can't fully recall why he bought “Nature Morte,” a charmingly simple oil on canvas that Pablo Picasso painted in 1921. Given that Nahmad owns about 300 of the Spanish genius' works, his forgetfulness is perhaps understandable. With such a princely trove — Nahmad says his Picasso collection is the world's largest in private hands — details sometimes get lost. “We bought so many Picassos now, I don’t remember the specific reason," Nahmad said in an exclusive and rare interview with The Associated Press in his luxury home in Monaco. “It’s the smallest painting that I have." Not for much longer.
