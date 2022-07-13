‘Squid Game,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ vying for Emmy nominations
“Succession” and “Ted Lasso” are in the hunt for Emmy nominations that could add to their previous trophy hauls. But they’re up against hungry newcomers. When the bids are announced Tuesday, “Succession” may face a showdown with “Squid Game.” Netflix’s South Korean hit about a brutal survival contest is vying to become the first non-English language Emmy nominee. The Emmys once were dominated by broadcast networks and then cable, but the rise of streaming services is changing the balance of power. Other possible drama contenders include the modern Western “Yellowstone” and workplace thriller “Severance.” Competitors for “Ted Lasso” could include newbie “Abbott Elementary.”
Georgia’s Abrams tries to one-up Kemp in call for paymentsDemocratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams is calling for another round of payments to Georgia taxpayers. She suggests Republican Gov. Brian Kemp should use $2.4 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money to act now. Abrams wants payments of $500 to married couples who file income taxes jointly, $375 for single people with dependents and $250 for single people without dependents. That’s the same structure as a tax rebate paid this spring that Kemp championed. Kemp spokesperson Tate Mitchell mocks Abrams for “copycat proposals” of Kemp’s ideas. Mitchell says Kemp will consult with legislative leaders on spending what could be more than $7 billion in state surpluses, plus federal money
Ada Limón named the 24th U.S. poet laureateThe country’s next poet laureate, Ada Limón, has long thought of her work as a public art form. “I grew up with poetry being in the community,” says Limón, a native of Sonoma, California. “It wasn’t supposed to just be something read on page; it was supposed be read out loud. I remember going to poetry readings at the bookstore where I worked when I was 16. It’s the oral tradition. That part of poetry has always remained true to me.” On Tuesday, the Library of Congress announced that the 46-year-old Limón had been named the 24th U.S. poet laureate, officially called the Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry. Her 1-year term begins Sept. 29 with the traditional reading at the Library’s Coolidge Auditorium, one of the laureate’s few formal obligations. Limón, who succeeds Joy Harjo, is an award-winning and unusually popular poet, her acclaimed collection “Bright Dead Things” selling more than 40,000 copies. She has published six books of poetry, most recently “The Hurting Kind,” and also hosts the podcast “The Slowdown.”
