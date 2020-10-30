State leaders facing 2nd wave resist steps to curb virus
Even as a long-feared second wave of coronavirus infections strains hospitals, officials in many hard-hit states are resisting taking stronger action to stop the spread, with public fatigue and political calculations running up against pleas from health experts. Days before a presidential election that has spotlighted President Donald Trump's scattershot response to the pandemic, new confirmed virus cases continue to spiral, passing the 9 million mark Friday and eclipsing previous caseload spikes that set off national alarms in the spring and summer. Infections were on the rise in 47 states. During earlier outbreaks, first in the Northeast and then in Sun Belt states, many governors closed schools and businesses and restricted public gatherings. But the new surge, despite being far more widespread, has brought a decidedly more limited response in many states. Most are led by Republican governors backing a president who insists, falsely, that the country is getting the virus under control.
Netflix raising US streaming prices amid booming growth
Netflix is raising most of its U.S. prices by 8% to 13% as its video streaming service rides a wave of rising popularity spurred by government-imposed lockdowns that corralled people at home during the fight against the pandemic. The increases imposed Friday boost the cost of Netflix's most popular U.S. streaming plan by $1 to $14 per month, while a premium plan that allows more people to watch the service on different screens simultaneously will now cost $2 more at $18 per month. Netflix's basic U.S. plan remains at $9 per month. It marks Netflix's first price changes in the U.S. since an increase rolled out early last year. New U.S. subscribers will be charged the higher prices immediately, while the increases will affect existing customers in phases during the next few months.
Curious about going to a movie theater? 7 things to know
It’s been over two months since movie theaters started reopening in the U.S., but there is still a fair amount of consumer confusion about moviegoing in the COVID-19 era. Movie studios and theater owners have found themselves in the unique position of having to re-educate audiences on how to see movies now. Warner Bros. even recently revamped the website for “ Tenet,” Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi espionage thriller, to help take some of the mystery out of going back to the movies. So what do you need to know about going to the theater?
