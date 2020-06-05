State probing why some voters never got absentee ballots
ATLANTA — Georgia’s election board has begun an investigation after some Fulton County voters who requested absentee ballots by email never received them. Voters tell WSB-TV that they can’t see any evidence from the state’s website that their requests for absentee ballots were ever processed. This means those voters will have to go in person to polling sites — something election leaders have been urging people to avoid to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the station reports. Georgia’s election director blames Fulton County for making poor decisions in how they process applications. Fulton County officials said in a statement that they’ve processed “almost every” absentee ballot request, but have heard from some voters who submitted their request but have yet to receive their ballot.
New York Times says senator's op-ed didn't meet standards
NEW YORK — In an embarrassing about-face, The New York Times said Thursday that an opinion piece it ran by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton advocating the use of federal troops to quell nationwide protests about police mistreatment of black Americans did not meet its standards. Cotton's op-ed, titled “Send in the Troops” and first posted online late Wednesday, caused a revolt among Times journalists, with some saying it endangered black employees. Some staff members called in sick Thursday in protest. The Times said in a statement that a “rushed editorial process” led to publication of a piece that did not meet its standards. Cotton taunted the paper on Twitter Thursday night, accusing it of “surrendering to the mindless woke mob.”
Officers suspended after man, 75, shoved and hurt on video
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Prosecutors investigated Friday after a video captured a police officer in Buffalo shoving a 75-year-old man who then falls and cracks his head, a confrontation that resulted in the suspension of two officers. Video from public radio station WBFO of Thursday night’s encounter, which happened near the conclusion of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, quickly sparked outrage. It shows an older white man identified as Martin Gugino approaching a line of helmeted officers holding batons as they clear demonstrators from Niagara Square around the time of an 8 p.m. curfew. Two officers, who also appear to be white, pushed Gugino backward and he hit his head on the pavement. Blood spills as officers walk past. One officer leans down to check on the injured man before he is urged along by another officer. “Why? Why was that necessary? Where was the threat?” asked Gov. Andrew Cuomo at his daily briefing Friday. The governor said he spoke to the Gugino, who had been hospitalized in serious condition. “It’s just fundamentally offensive and frightening. How did we get to this place?" A hospital official said the man was “alert and oriented,” according to a Friday morning tweet by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. “Let’s hope he fully recovers,” Poloncarz said.
