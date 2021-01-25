Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
States eye allowing concealed carry of guns without a permit
SALT LAKE CITY — Republican lawmakers in several more states want to loosen gun restrictions by allowing people to carry concealed firearms without having to get a permit, continuing a trend that gun control advocates call dangerous. Fifteen states already allow concealed carry without a permit, and lawmakers in nine others have proposed allowing or expanding the practice. GOP governors are backing the changes in Utah and Tennessee. Another bill expanding permitless carry in Montana has passed the state House.
Steve Hummer: Mr. Hank Aaron: The one true home run king
Everything written or said these past few hours about Mr. Aaron — neither Henry nor Hank to me, but Mr. Aaron — has spoken to the best part of ourselves. A part we have too often misplaced. That part where understanding and grace and strength of character still hold out. A million words have been spent trying to define a life of great meaning. And everything has been so aptly put — with one glaring exception. From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: “Aaron, at one time baseball’s all-time home run king, died Friday at the age of 86.” From The New York Times: “Hank Aaron, who faced down racism as he eclipsed Babe Ruth as baseball’s home run king, hitting 755 homers and holding the most celebrated record in sports for more than 30 years, has died. He was 86.” From MLB.com: “Aaron passed Ruth on the all-time home run list on April 8, 1974, at age 40. ... He was baseball’s home run king for 33 years.” These tributes to Mr. Aaron all come with the mistaken claim that he was, not is, the home run king. The error is in giving blind obedience to a number rather than obeying the heart. There are those of us who never will concede that he doesn’t still hold the most cherished mark in baseball.
From presidents to faded stars, all welcomed by Larry King
NEW YORK — Larry King was easy to poke fun at, particularly late in his career at CNN: the pinched look, guffaws and coke-bottle glasses, the suspenders and old-time microphone on the desk in front of him. He was grandpa trying to dance to Drake at a wedding. But at least grandpa tried, didn't he? And if you sat down to talk with him, he could take you places with his words, and you would enjoy the journey. You'd certainly be sorry if he wasn't there. Hearing about King's death Saturday at age 87 stirred a similar feeling. The Brooklyn-born King was a classic conversationalist, a throwback to a different era in showbiz and media even during the height of his on-air career.
Georgia spends almost $200,000 a year on indicted insurance chief
ATLANTA — Georgia taxpayers are spending nearly $200,000 a year in salary and benefits for an insurance commissioner who's been suspended for nearly two years. When Insurance Commissioner John King presented his budget to lawmakers last week, it included $194,899 for “one-time funds for one filled executive position." King said that's what the state is spending for salary and benefits for Jim Beck, who was indicted in May 2019, just a few months after taking office, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The same amount was included in last year's midyear budget to pay Beck, the newspaper reported. Beck is accused of bilking his former employer out of $2 million. Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Beck from office a few days after his indictment. Beck, whose trial is scheduled for later this year, has vowed a vigorous defense.
