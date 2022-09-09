Students return to campus amid water crisis in Jackson
Students in Mississippi’s capital were able to return to class for the first time in a week with assurances that the toilets in sinks in their buildings would finally work. Jackson remained under a boil water advisory, but officials said the drop in water pressure that had brought the system to near collapse appeared to be resolved. An employee at Jackson Public Schools’ central office confirmed over the phone Tuesday that schools have re-opened. The school district says it has checked water pressure at each school and found that nearly all are suitable for students and staff to return.
Israel acquires rare ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscriptionThe Israel Antiquities Authority says it’s acquired a previously unknown ancient papyrus bearing a Hebrew inscription dated to around 2,700 years ago. It had long been in the possession of a Montana resident. Archaeologists said on Wednesday that the scrap of papyrus scarcely larger than a postage stamp with four lines of angular script is one of just a few from the region in the Late Iron Age. The antiquities authority said it authenticated its age using radiocarbon dating, which corresponded with the age of the text’s writing style. It’s unclear how the papyrus, which bears the Biblical name Ishmael and was likely looted sometime last century from a cave in the Judean Desert, got to Montana.
Starbucks loses appeal, will rehire 7 fired Memphis workers
Starbucks said Wednesday it will reinstate seven employees who were fired in February after leading an effort to unionize their Memphis store. The seven will get their jobs back after the Seattle-based coffee giant lost an appeal of a lower court’s order to reinstate them. Starbucks said the employees violated company policy by reopening the store after closing time and inviting non-employees — including a television crew — to come inside. But the National Labor Relations Board disagreed with Starbucks’ action, saying it was interfering with workers’ right to organize, and it asked a federal court in Memphis to intervene. Last month, a federal judge ordered Starbucks to reinstate the workers within five days while the court considers the labor board’s lawsuit. Starbucks appealed, but late Tuesday, a three-judge panel for the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the lower court, ruling that Starbucks “did not show a likelihood of success” in challenging the lower court’s ruling. The case has been among the most closely watched in the ongoing unionization effort at Starbucks. Since late last year, more than 230 U.S. Starbucks stores — including the Memphis location — have voted to unionize. Starbucks opposes unionization.
