Super Bowl betting projected to reach $16 billion this year
The gambling industry’s national trade group predicts that 1 in 5 American adults will make a bet on Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The American Gaming Association says over 50 million U.S. adults plan to bet on the game, wagering a total of $16 billion. That’s more than twice the amount that was expected to be wagered on last year’s Super Bowl. Sports betting is legal in 33 states plus Washington, D.C., this year, up from 30 states last year. The group’s survey finds bettors evenly split, with 44% backing the Eagles and an identical 44% putting their money on the Chiefs.
AMC to charge more for good seats in movie theatersMiddle seats at many U.S. movie theaters just got more expensive. AMC Theaters, the nation’s largest movie theater chain, on Monday unveiled a new pricing scheme in which seat location determines how much your movie ticket costs. Seats in the middle of the auditorium will cost a dollar or two more, while seats in the front row will be slightly cheaper. AMC said the pricing plan, dubbed “Sightline,” has already been rolled out in some locations and, by the end of the year, will be in place at all domestic AMC theaters during showings after 4 p.m. Seats classified as “standard sightline” will be at the regular price. If you want to pay less for the “value sightline” seats, you have to be a member of the chain’s subscription service, AMC Stubs. As movie theaters have attempted to recover from the pandemic, exhibitors have increasingly looked at more variable pricing methods. That’s included charging more for sought-after movies like “The Batman” in their first week of release.
Gallup: Just 2 in 10 U.S. employees have work ‘best friend’A recent Gallup survey says just 2 in 10 adult U.S. employees say they have someone at work they consider a best friend. The number of workers under 35 who have besties dropped by 3 percentage points from pre-pandemic 2019. Gallup surveyed about 16,000 workers. Researcher Jim Harter tells The Associated Press that having a best friend at work has become even more important with the dramatic rise in remote and hybrid work. Work friendships helped people through some tough times during the pandemic. Gallup also found that close work friendships benefit employers. They found a strong link between workers with best friends on the job and profitability, safety, inventory control and retention.
