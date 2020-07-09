Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Supreme Court says Congress can't get Trump records, for now
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday kept a hold on President Donald Trump’s financial records that Congress has been seeking for more than a year. The ruling returns the case to lower courts, with no clear prospect for when the case might ultimately be resolved. The 7-2 outcome is at least a short-term victory for Trump, who has strenuously sought to keep his financial records private. The decision came after the court upheld a prosecutor’s demand for Trump’s tax returns as part of a criminal investigation that includes hush-money payments to women who claim they had affairs with Trump.
Health official: Trump rally 'likely' source of virus surge
OKLAHOMA CITY — President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa in late June that drew thousands of participants and large protests "likely contributed" to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus cases, Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Wednesday. Tulsa County reported 261 confirmed new cases on Monday, a one-day record high, and another 206 cases on Tuesday. By comparison, during the week before the June 20 Trump rally, there were 76 cases on Monday and 96 on Tuesday.
Washington's 'Church of Presidents' etched in history again
The Rev. John C. Harper had been rector at the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church for less than a year when the 1963 March on Washington began taking shape. A lay leader in the congregation urged him to steer clear of it — but instead he embraced it. Harper held a service the morning of the march, welcoming a diverse crowd of more than 700 people at the church across from the White House. Black Episcopal choir members sang alongside the St. John’s choir, and the service ended with worshippers holding hands to sing the iconic civil rights movement song “We Shall Overcome.” “The church has too long been silent on this important issue,” Harper wrote to church members that month.
How many people saw 'Hamilton'? For now, that's a secret
NEW YORK — Disney+'s streaming of “Hamilton” was surely the biggest event on television screens over the holiday weekend. Just how big, however, remains a mystery. Disney knows, but it's not telling. Data is coming in to the Nielsen company, too, but won't be released until Disney gives the go-ahead. “Hamilton” is the poster boy for how the science of measurement is not keeping up with how entertainment content is being consumed. Disney+, which announced in May that it had signed up 54.5 million paid subscribers worldwide, will not release information on how many people subscribed in time to get “Hamilton” or how many watched until its next quarterly earnings report, a spokeswoman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.