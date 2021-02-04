Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Takeaways from legal filings for Trump's impeachment trial
WASHINGTON — The legal sparring around Donald Trump's impeachment trial is underway, with briefs filed this week laying out radically different positions ahead of next week's Senate trial. House prosecutors and the former president's defense team are putting forward their arguments about Trump's role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and on the legality of even holding a trial. They're also debating the First Amendment and a blunt assessment by Democrats that the riot posed a threat to the presidential line of succession.
Voting company sues Fox, Giuliani over election fraud claims
MIAMI — A voting technology company is suing Fox News, three of its hosts and two former lawyers for former President Donald Trump — Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell — for $2.7 billion, charging that the defendants conspired to spread false claims that the company helped “steal” the U.S. presidential election. The 285-page complaint filed Thursday in New York state court by Florida-based Smartmatic USA is one of the largest libel suits ever undertaken. On Jan. 25, a rival election-technology company — Dominion Voting Systems, which was also ensnared in Trump's baseless effort to overturn the election — sued Guiliani and Powell for $1.3 billion. Unlike Dominion, whose technology was used in 24 states, Smartmatic's participation in the 2020 election was restricted to Los Angeles County, which votes heavily Democratic.
Media grapples with how to cover Trump after White House
NEW YORK — Two weeks into Donald Trump's post-presidency, it feels like he hasn't really gone away. He's stayed in the news, defying the tradition of former presidents abruptly falling off the radar upon their successor's inauguration and despite the shutdown of his favored means of communication on Twitter. That makes sense, given that no other former president has faced an impeachment trial. There are still fresh stories to be told about the riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol and questions remaining about how tightly he can maintain control of the Republican Party. A debate in media circles over how much attention he should receive when he is out of power has been put on hold, probably for several more weeks.
Lawyer who pushed voter fraud claims under investigation
ATLANTA — State election officials are investigating whether one of the most outspoken proponents of the claim that the presidential election was stolen through widespread voter fraud had moved to another state before voting in Georgia last fall. The Georgia secretary of state’s office opened a probe into where attorney Lin Wood has been living, according to its investigative case sheet. Wood was listed as living in Fulton County and voted early in person in Georgia in the November presidential election, according to records on the agency’s website.
Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?
It's best to avoid them, unless you routinely take them for a medical condition. Although the evidence is limited, some painkillers might interfere with the very thing the vaccine is trying to do: generate a strong immune system response. Vaccines work by tricking the body into thinking it has a virus and mounting a defense against it. That may cause arm soreness, fever, headache, muscle aches or other temporary symptoms of inflammation that can be part of that reaction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.