Teachers on TV: Classes hit the airwaves during pandemic
Using his cat’s blanket as green screen, history teacher Bill Smith recorded himself teaching a lesson on New Jersey’s underground railroad, taking student viewers on a tour of sites including a river where slave hunters would try to reenslave people attempting crossings. The lesson was broadcast over television airwaves for the state's homebound students, part of an effort to keep children engaged in learning during the coronavirus outbreak. “This is such a weird, strange and tragic time," said Smith, a teacher at Southern Regional High School in Stafford Township, New Jersey. The televised lessons like the one he volunteered for "can provide something that regardless of where a student is in the state of New Jersey, they can see a teacher and they can learn from them.” Teachers have begun recording classes at home, using whatever technology they can, for television in places including New Jersey, Nebraska and New Mexico, where officials have partnered with broadcasters to help students feel connected and to overcome hurdles with access to the technology needed for distance learning. It's one approach among many that public media stations around the country are taking to boost the availability of educational programming while schools are closed.
Horse racing gets more TV time with other sports on hold
Socially distanced crews in New York and California are keeping horse racing on television in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic. Horse racing is one of the few sports ongoing, albeit in a limited capacity at a handful of empty tracks, but its TV presence has expanded because of the dearth of other options. The New York Racing Association helps produce “America’s Day at the Races” on Fox Sports, TVG has partnered with NBC Sports for a dozen hours of coverage each week and the hope is the struggling industry can stay afloat and gain more exposure during these trying times. “Horse racing has been a welcome substitute for other events that are currently unavailable,” Fox Sports executive vice president Mike Mulvihill said. “Viewing of horse racing has tripled over last year. Online sign-ups for new bettors are up. Betting handle at the tracks we present is up. It’s been a nice bit of normalcy when the rest of the sports world is anything but.” For a sport that usually only garners national attention from the Kentucky Derby through Triple Crown season, horse racing is benefiting from being the only game in town. Total viewership on Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2 and NBC Sports Network is up 206% in 2020 from the same time last year.
