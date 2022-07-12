Tear gas: Senators decry lack of federal safety assessment
Questions posed about the safety of tear gas remain unanswered, even after more than a dozen U.S. senators asked a congressional watchdog to look into the issue. Oregon U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley’s office called the report from the Government Accountability Office completely inadequate. The report’s lead author says the researchers found essentially no information on whether federal agencies have assessed the safety of the crowd-control munitions. Merkley is particularly concerned because Portland was an epicenter of the protests. Oregon’s largest city saw months of nightly, often violent demonstrations and vandalism following the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.
Wild species relied on by billions at risk, report warnsRIO DE JANEIRO — Every day billions of people depend on wild flora and fauna to obtain food, medicine and energy. But a new United Nations-backed report says that overexploitation, climate change, pollution and deforestation are pushing one million species towards extinction. The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services — or IPBES — report said Friday that unless humankind improves the sustainable use of nature, the Earth is on its way to losing 12% of its wild tree species, over a thousand wild mammal species and almost 450 species of sharks and rays, among other irreparable harm. Humans use about 50,000 wild species routinely and 1 out of 5 people of the world’s 7.9 billion population depend on those species for food and income, the report said. 1 in 3 people rely on fuel wood for cooking, the number even higher in Africa. Beyond the gloomy picture, the report also provides recommendations for policymakers and examples for the sustainable use of wild fauna and flora. A central point should be to secure tenure rights for Indigenous and local peoples, who have historically made sustainable use of wild species, the report said.
Blind, older dog found in Alaska 3 weeks after wandering offAn Alaska family had given up hope of finding their blind, elderly golden retriever who wandered away from their home three weeks ago, but a construction crew found Lulu in salmonberry bushes after initially confusing her for a bear. The Daily Sitka Sentinel reports Lulu was barely alive after being found Tuesday, but she has been nursed back to health and is back home with her family. Owner Ted Kubacki said Lulu means everything to the family, and his five daughters have spent every day of their lives with Lulu. Sitka residents have taken another worry off Kubacki’s mind; they have paid for Lulu’s vet bills.
